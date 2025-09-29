Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Offenders in Baghpat vow to shun crime against women

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Sept 29, 2025 11:57 am IST

Police completed their verification process at all 13 stations across the state and warned the offenders that they remain under continuous police vigilance.

As part of the Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign to ensure women’s safety and empowerment, Baghpat police on Sunday summoned 1,199 individuals who had been booked or convicted of crimes against women over the past 10 years, including rape and molestation, and administered an oath to them to refrain from such offences in the future.

Baghpat SP Suraj Rai said the campaign was aimed at creating a safer environment for women.(X/ @baghpatpolice)
Baghpat SP Suraj Rai said the campaign was aimed at creating a safer environment for women.(X/ @baghpatpolice)

Police also completed their verification process at all 13 stations across the state and warned the offenders that they remain under continuous police vigilance.

Baghpat superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Rai said the campaign was aimed at creating a safer environment for women and promoting a culture of respect and dignity.

“By engaging with individuals who have previously committed crimes against women, the police are working to prevent future offences and promote positive behavioural change,” he said.

