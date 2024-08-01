Olympics: PM Modi dials Swapnil Kusale, congratulates him for winning bronze medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called shooter Swapnil Kusale on Thursday and congratulated him on winning a bronze medal in shooting at the Olympics in Paris, ANI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shooter Swapnil Kusale.(File/AFP)

Modi also lauded Kusale in a post on X, saying that every Indian is filled with happiness due to Kusale's feat.

“Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024,” the prime minister wrote on X. “His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness.”

Swapnil shot to glory in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking India's tally to three at the Paris Games.

Kusale, the 28-year-old shooter from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to seal the third spot. China's Liu Yukun won gold and Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish settled for silver.

Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Besides PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the 28-year-old.

“Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics! He has become the first Indian to win a medal in Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions category,” the president wrote.

“It is for the first time that India has won three medals in shooting events in the same Olympic Games. The entire shooting contingent has done India proud. I extend my best wishes to all our players for the upcoming events. I wish Swapnil Kusale wins more laurels in the future.”

Several other political leaders also congratulated Swapnil Kusale on winning the medal.

Union minister for sports Mansukh Mandaviya also praised the 28-year-old shooter for his historic achievement.

"Congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning a historic BRONZE medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024! The first Indian to win a medal in #Olympics in this event--your achievement makes us incredibly proud," Union minister for sports Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that India is proud of Kusale's outstanding achievement.

“Many congratulations to Swapnil Kusale on winning the bronze medal for India men's 50m rifle shooting event in Paris 2024 Olympics. Your precision, focus, and determination have earned you a place on the podium and in our hearts. India is proud of your outstanding achievement! May this medal be just the beginning of your success story," he wrote. “Keep shining!”