On Atiq Ahmad's killing, Babul Supriyo alleges, ‘crystal clear, police allowed…’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police allowed the assailants to kill gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad in Prayagraj. The shooters opened fire at Atiq and Ashraf while the duo were speaking to mediapersons in presence of police personnel. The incident was caught on camera. (VIDEO | Moment when Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf killed in Prayagraj) Prayagraj: A man opens fire at Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed as they are being taken for a medical checkup.(PTI)

Referring to the visuals, Babul Supriyo said the police allowed assailants to complete “their (preplanned murder)”.

“It's crystal clear from the video of the incident that UP Police ALLOWED the 3 assailants to 'complete' their (preplanned) murder - none of the Policemen fired on the assailants given that the 'Accused' were in Police custody,” the TMC MLA said in a tweet.

Atiq and Ashraf were being escorted by police to a medical college for examination mandated by the court while awarding their police remand in the Umesh Pal murder case. At least two people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

"We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men," a police officer said.

The three assailants have been identified as Sunny, Lovelesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya.

The killings have raised questions over the law and order situation in the state, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that crime has reached its peak in the state.

"When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," he said in a tweet.

