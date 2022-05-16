On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi on ‘thoughts’ that can make planet ‘harmonious’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday “recalled” the principles of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima while sending out greetings to mark the day. He also spoke about thoughts that can make the planet more “peaceful”. “On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfill them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

PM Modi will be visiting Lumbini in Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday. He will be visiting the Mayadevi Temple where he will attend a special prayer. The prime minister will also be performing Bhoomi Poojan and laying the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage.

Also read: Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, history, significance, celebration of Buddha Jayanti

Lumbini is the birthplace of Siddhartha Gautama - also known as Gautama Buddha. The place is based in the Terai region of Southern Nepal and is very close to the Indian Nepalese border.

Ahead of his visit to Nepal, PM Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar to mark the occasion.

Also read: Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to greet on Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima - also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak, is celebrated as it marks the birth of Gautam Buddha. The festival falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (April/May) as per the Hindu calendar. The day is marked by prayers and festivities across India, especially in Gaya, Kushinagar, Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and North Bengal. It is also celebrated with great fervour in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet and numerous other South East Asian countries including Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia and Indonesia.