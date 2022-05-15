Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to greet on Buddha Jayanti

During his long ministry that lasted forty-five years, Buddha walked throughout North India, and taught about the suffering of life, how to end it, how to attain peace and nibbana to all those who listened and the birth of Gautama Buddha is commemorated by Buddhists and Hindus all over the world as the major festival of Buddha Purnima in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka (where it is called Vesak) but every country celebrates it differently.

The day is also marked by prayers and festivities in Gaya and Kushinagar (UP) and across India, especially in Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, North Bengal (Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Kurseong) as many Hindus believe Buddha to be the ninth incarnation of Vishnu. Also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak, the festival of Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (April/May) according to the Hindu calendar and this year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on Monday, May 16.

Ahead of the festival, here are some of the best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to greet your family, friends and loved ones on Buddha Jayanti or Vesak Day:

1. May the guidance of Buddha fill our life with hope amid these difficult times. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye!

2. On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, happiness, good health and prosperity.

3. What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

4. Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well. Happy Buddha Purnima!

5. May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards! Happy Buddha Purnima!

6. Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Purnima!

7. No one can do anything in this world for us. We are responsible for our own actions. Happy Buddha Purnima.

8. Celebrate the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima by following the words of Lord Buddha for a better tomorrow. Best wishes on Buddha Purnima.

9. May Buddha Purnima take away all the darkness and confusion in your life and fill it with the brightness of the moon. Warm wishes on Buddha Jayanti.

10. The mind is everything. What you think you become. Therefore, think of peace and blissfulness. A very happy Buddha Purnima 2022 to all!