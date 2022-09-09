On camera, demolition of Goa restro linked to Phogat death, starts; then halted

The demolition process of the Goa restaurant linked to BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death began on Friday morning days after Edward Nunes, believed to be the owner, was arrested along with others in the murder case; he was later granted bail. The Curlie's has been on the radar of investigators amid allegations that actor-politician Phogat was administered drugs at the restaurant on the night she died.

Within an hour, however, the owners approached the Supreme Court on Friday and managed to get a stay on the process.

A video posted by news agency ANI captured the demolition process over what has been said to be the violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. "We are providing police protection for the demolition. The restaurant is being razed as per the order," said deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi.

Phogat was allegedly drugged at the restaurant at North Goa’s popular Anjuna Beach. Edward Nunes - who was later granted bail - has claimed that he is not the owner of the restaurant. “The MDMA that was seized was weighed along with the plastic bag to show that it is 2.8 grams of MDMA. Since plastic is not an illegal substance, its weight cannot be included as part of the seizure,” was his argument in the court over charges that Phogat was forcefully administered the drug MDMA.

While several arrests have been made so far, the probe has been intensifying amid calls for speedy investigation. Phogat, who had unsuccessfully contested the Haryana elections, had a significant presence on social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. She was also seen in reality show Big Boss.

Supreme Court stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place there



It was initially reported that she had died of a heart attack even as her family alleged foul play. The chief ministers of both Goa and Haryana - Pramod Sawant and Manohar Lal Khattar - have been tracking updates.

