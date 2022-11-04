Home / India News / On camera: Moment when Shiv Sena's Sudhir Suri shot during protest in Amritsar

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 06:29 PM IST

The Amritsar Police said more than five shots were fired at Sudhir Suri after which he fell down and lost consciousness.

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unidentified people in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, the police said. Suri and some other leaders of the party were staging a protest outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road - one of the busiest places in the city - when someone shot the Sena leader.

Gujarat Tak tweeted a video which shows Suri being purportedly shot at when he and other leaders were staging the sit-in.

Viewers' discretion is advised. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The Amritsar Police said more than five shots were fired at Suri after which he fell down and lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized, the police added.

"Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested. His weapons are recovered," Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar said.

According to the police, Suri was on the hit list of several gangsters for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight cops being attached to him.

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the accused runs a garments shop near Gopal Mandir where the Hindu leader was leading a dharna.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

