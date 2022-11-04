Home / India News / Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 05:09 PM IST

Shiv Sena leaders were protesting outside a temple against its authorities after some broken idols were found in the trash outside the temple premises.

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Sudhir Suri, a Shiv Sena leader, was shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday. The incident reportedly took place outside a temple in the city. Shiv Sena leaders were protesting outside a temple against its authorities after some broken idols were found in the trash outside the temple premises. This is when someone from the crowd came and shot Suri.

“Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died,” the Amritsar police said.

The police said the accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Priti Gandhi tweeted, “Right under the nose of several police officers in Amritsar, Hindu activist Sudhir Suri shot dead at point blank range. He was reportedly on the hitlist of pro-Khalistani elements. Meanwhile Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is busy with AAP's election campaign in Gujarat. What a shame!!”

The incident took place months after singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa district.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
