Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Sudhir Suri, a Shiv Sena leader, was shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday. The incident reportedly took place outside a temple in the city. Shiv Sena leaders were protesting outside a temple against its authorities after some broken idols were found in the trash outside the temple premises. This is when someone from the crowd came and shot Suri.

“Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died,” the Amritsar police said.

Sudhir Suri, a Shiv Sena leader, was shot at in Punjab's #Amritsar today. The incident reportedly took place outside a temple in the city



— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 4, 2022

The police said the accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Priti Gandhi tweeted, “Right under the nose of several police officers in Amritsar, Hindu activist Sudhir Suri shot dead at point blank range. He was reportedly on the hitlist of pro-Khalistani elements. Meanwhile Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is busy with AAP's election campaign in Gujarat. What a shame!!”

Right under the nose of several police officers in Amritsar, Hindu activist Sudhir Suri shot dead at point blank range. He was reportedly on the hitlist of pro-Khalistani elements.



— Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 4, 2022

The incident took place months after singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa district.

