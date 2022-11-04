‘Shots fired’ outside house of Shiv Sena leader in Ludhiana

Two bicycle-borne men, suspected to be thieves, allegedly opened fire near the house of Punjab Shiv Sena leader Ashwani Chopra in Grewal Colony on Tibba Road in the wee hours of Thursday.

The suspects were captured on the close circuit television camera (CCTV) installed outside a nearby house.

One of the accused, a youth in his mid 20s, was seen wearing a black tracksuit and fleeing from the spot, while an elderly man in a sweater, who appeared to be in his mid 50s, was seen pulling out a pistol and aiming at a group of men which was following them.

Chopra said the incident came to light at 4am when his relatives and neighbours spotted two persons in the area on a bicycle and informed him.

He said that he joined his neighbours and relatives and started chasing the suspects.

The leader said when the elderly man was asked to stop, the other person accompanying him escaped while saying, “Papa, open fire.”

“The elderly man, who was walking bare feet, pulled out a weapon and opened fire,” he added.

Chopra said those present at the spot ran for cover. Sensing opportunity, the accused fled from the scene, leaving the bicycle and tools behind, he added.

He said the matter was soon reported to Tibba police station.

‘Suspect came with a motive to attack Shiv Sena leader’

A right-wing Hindu leader, Amit Kaundal, said the suspect came with a motive to attack Shiv Sena leader Ashwani Chopra.

“It was an attempt to upset the peaceful atmosphere of state,” he added.

He said that recce of the Shiv Sena leader’s house was being conducted on Thursday morning and the suspects opened fire to spread panic.

He added that they chose to come on a bicycle to avoid suspicion.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurdev Singh said the matter was being investigated.

“We are verifying the claim whether the accused used a firearm. If it is true, then how many shots were fired during the incident. It is also being suspected that the accused were a father-son duo,” he added.