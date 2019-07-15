‘Problem in Chandrayaan-2 rocket, lucky to detect’, say ISRO sources

The launch of Chandrayaan 2 was called off as rocket was not functioning according to laid down parameters, sources at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told HT, adding that the strategy was to launch the mission as quickly as possible.

“The rocket functioning was not according to laid down parameters... we are extremely lucky to detect the anomaly just before the launch, we are in control, the rocket and satellite are safe,” the source added, hours after the moon mission was called off.

The GSLV Mark III carrying the orbiter, lander, and rover was to take off at 02:51 am Monday morning from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the country’s only launch site, but the countdown clock was stopped 56 minutes before the scheduled time.

A committee of experts will now examine what went wrong and suggest ways to remove the glitches, it will take about a week to determine what exactly went wrong, the source added.

“We will have to dismantle the rocket to get to the root of the problem… we have window till month end to launch the mission,” the source added.

There were four suitable window periods for the launch in the month of July – July 15 and 16 and then again during new moon on July 29 and 30.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 13:28 IST