e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy

In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy

Deepika Padukone’s visit to the university had drawn a sharp reaction on social media.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar inside the JNU campus on Tuesday, January 07.
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar inside the JNU campus on Tuesday, January 07.(Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union leader who was back in the campus Wednesday evening, tweeted a crisp ‘thank you’ note to actor Deepika Padukone for her expression of solidarity with the students. Kanhaiya Kumar also praised the actor for her courage in visiting the university, the first celebrity to do so.

“You might be abused or trolled today, but history will remember you for your courage and standing by the idea of India,” Kanhaiya Kumar said in a tweet past Wednesday midnight.

And she was.

Deepika Padukone’s visit to the university had drawn a sharp reaction on social media. There were also many calls including some from BJP leaders for boycotting ‘Chhapaak’, her upcoming movie that was inspired by the real-life story of Delhi’s acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

 

At JNU, Deepika Padukone had shared the stage with Kanhaiya Kumar and student leaders of the university when Kumar was raising slogans. Before she left, Deepika Padukone also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was allegedly assaulted by masked goons who had reportedly entered the campus on Sunday evening.

Sunday evening’s attack had left over 30 students injured, many of them beaten by the masked assailants who were armed with sticks, rods and hammers. The JNU students’ union leaders have alleged the assailants were linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students’ wing of the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor, RSS.

Kanhaiya Kumar had shot into limelight in 2016 when he was arrested by Delhi Police on charges that he had raised slogans calling for independence for Kashmir at the campus. Kumar, who was charged with sedition, had spent nearly three weeks in Tihar jail on a controversial sedition charge. It was around this time that the BJP leaders and right-wing supporters had come up with the term, ‘tukde tukde gang’ to accuse Left-backed outfits and their supporters of a mindset that calls for the dismemberment of India.

It was at the roaring welcome that Kanhaiya Kumar received after his release from jail that he had turned the accusation that he raised aazadi slogans on its head, underscoring that he had never “asked for freedom from India, but freedom within India”.

Kumar was the CPI’s candidate against BJP’s Giriraj Singh from Begusarai in Bihar in last year’s national elections but lost by a staggering margin of four lakh votes against the veteran politician.

tags
top news
How BJP, Congress are trying to outdo AAP with poll sops
How BJP, Congress are trying to outdo AAP with poll sops
Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy
In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Skoda’s design sketches of India-bound concept compact SUV reveals striking look
Skoda’s design sketches of India-bound concept compact SUV reveals striking look
Apple iPhone 12 video shows a stunning new design
Apple iPhone 12 video shows a stunning new design
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news