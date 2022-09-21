On what if Ashok Gehlot contests in Congress election, Jairam Ramesh says...

Amid buzz over Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the presidential poll of the party and thereby leading to a vacuum in the state CM's chair, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said he is not aware of what is happening in Rajasthan, but the party has systems in place for dealing with such situation. "I don't know who all are contesting. I also read the same newspapers as you. So, let us wait and see who all files the nomination. What I can guarantee you is that I am not a candidate," the Congress leader said. Also Read: What's Gehlot's next move now ahead of Congress election? Meet Sonia Gandhi; persuade Rahul | 10 points

Jairam Ramesh added that neither is Rahul Gandhi a candidate, going by the information that Jairam Ramesh has as of now, he said. Rahul Gandhi consistently said if there is a need for an election, then it should be held, Jairam Ramesh said adding that he is in favour of the Kamraj model and in the favour of a consensus candidate. "But if there is no consensus, then a free and fair election is the only option. And no party has this system," Jairam Ramesh said.

On a question of whether Rahul Gandhi will be going to Delhi on September 23 when the nomination process begins, Jairam Ramesh said, "I don't have any information of Rahul Gandhi going to Delhi. But if he goes, as you are saying, it will be on a rest day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and not to file nomination for the election, but to see his mother. He has not seen his mother for three weeks. But only if he goes. There is no such plan on the schedule."

Ashok Gehlot met his party MLAs on Tuesday and told them that if he files the nomination, the MLAs will be called to New Delhi. Gehlot is scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi before flying to Kerala where he will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to reports, Gehlot said to his MLAs that he will again persuade Rahul Gandhi to contest the election.

