Home / India News / On PM Modi's 'era not of war' message, White House says Putin isolating himself

On PM Modi's 'era not of war' message, White House says Putin isolating himself

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 09:12 AM IST

US state secretary Antony Blinked said, “What you're hearing from China, from India, is reflective of concerns around the world about the effects of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.” John Kirby said India's message proves Putin does not have ‘a whole lot of sympathetic ears out there’.

PM Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that today's era is not of war.&nbsp;
PM Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that today's era is not of war. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The White House on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin is isolating himself from the international community soon after PM Modi's interaction with Putin in which PM Modi told him that today's era is not an era of war. On being asked to comment about PM Modi's message to Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said, "I think what you heard in Uzbekistan by both the leaders of China and in India are indicative of the fact that Mr Putin doesn't have a whole lot of sympathetic ears out there to what he's been doing in Ukraine. Also Read: What Putin told PM Modi on his Ukraine concern

"He (Putin) is only further isolating himself from the international community. We don't believe that now's the time to be doing any business as usual with Russia with respect to what they're doing in Ukraine,” Kirby said.

Day ahead of PM Modi's birthday, Putin tells ‘My dear friend, you’re…’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said what both India and China conveyed is reflective of the concerns around the world. "What you're hearing from China, from India, is reflective of concerns around the world about the effects of Russia's aggression on Ukraine – not just on the people of Ukraine, devastating as that's been, but on countries and people across the entire planet,” Blinken said.

At the bilateral meeting with Putin, PM Modi said, "I know today’s era is not [an era] of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world." Putin said he was aware of PM Modi's position and concerns over the Ukraine conflict. “We want all of this to end as soon as possible. But...the leadership of Ukraine has...refused to engage in the negotiating process. They said that they want to achieve their objectives...on the battlefield militarily,” he said calling India a dear friend.

The exchange comes as New Delhi continues to buy cheaper oil from Russia -- a decision that India took considering the interest of the people.

US media praised PM Modi for telling Putin that this is not the time for war. "The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides,” the Washington Post said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi vladimir putin
pm modi vladimir putin

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out