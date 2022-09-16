Home / India News / PM Modi meets Russia's Putin, tells him it's not an era of war. He responds

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 07:23 PM IST

PM Modi at SCO summit: PM Modi spoke to Russian President and raised food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at the moment.

PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin.&nbsp;(ANI)
PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being held in the historic city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

It is the first meeting between the two leaders since Russia waged a war on its eastern neighbour Ukraine in February this year. The two leaders reportedly discussed the ongoing war, besides bilateral, regional and other global issues.

According to available information, Modi told Putin that it is no more an era of war and raised food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at the moment.

"I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi reportedly told Putin, according to agencies.

Putin reportedly replied that he understood Modi's concerns about the war. "I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there," Putin was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

New Delhi has not yet spoken out against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine at any global forum as it continues to push for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

Before this, Modi held a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on sidelines of SCO summit in Samarkand during which they discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

