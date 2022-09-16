SCO Summit LIVE updates | PM Modi joins global leaders for discussions
SCO summit 2022 LIVE: The summit of the eight-nation influential grouping is taking place amid the growing geo-political turmoil largely triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's aggressive military posturing in the Taiwan Strait
SCO summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. The first in-person SCO summit in the historic city will deliberate on major regional security challenges and issues like trade, investment and energy supplies.
The SCO summit in Samarkand will have two sessions - one restricted session which is only meant for the SCO member states and then there will be an extended session that is likely to see the participation of the observers and the special invitees of the chair country.
PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi, news agency PTI reported.
Sep 16, 2022 11:58 AM IST
Watch: PM Modi received warm welcome at the Congress Centre, Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at the Congress Centre, Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Sep 16, 2022 11:30 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi joins SCO leaders for discussions on topical, regional and international issues: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the leaders of SCO Member States for discussions on topical, regional and international issues, including regional peace and security, trade and connectivity, culture and tourism: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagch
Sep 16, 2022 11:26 AM IST
SCO Summit: PM Modi and other world leaders pose for a group photograph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other leaders pose for a group photograph at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
Sep 16, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.