Home / World News / SCO Summit LIVE updates | PM Modi joins global leaders for discussions
Live

SCO Summit LIVE updates | PM Modi joins global leaders for discussions

world news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 11:58 AM IST

SCO summit 2022 LIVE: The summit of the eight-nation influential grouping is taking place amid the growing geo-political turmoil largely triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's aggressive military posturing in the Taiwan Strait

PM Modi at SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.&nbsp;
PM Modi at SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. 
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

SCO summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. The first in-person SCO summit in the historic city will deliberate on major regional security challenges and issues like trade, investment and energy supplies.

ALSO READ | Modi, Xi to come face-to-face for first time since LAC clashes

The SCO summit in Samarkand will have two sessions - one restricted session which is only meant for the SCO member states and then there will be an extended session that is likely to see the participation of the observers and the special invitees of the chair country.

PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi, news agency PTI reported.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 16, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    Watch: PM Modi received warm welcome at the Congress Centre, Samarkand, Uzbekistan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at the Congress Centre, Samarkand, Uzbekistan. 

  • Sep 16, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi joins SCO leaders for discussions on topical, regional and international issues: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the leaders of SCO Member States for discussions on topical, regional and international issues, including regional peace and security, trade and connectivity, culture and tourism: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagch

  • Sep 16, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    SCO Summit: PM Modi and other world leaders pose for a group photograph

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other leaders pose for a group photograph at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

  • Sep 16, 2022 11:05 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi at sco summit sco summit live sco summit russia pakistan + 3 more

SCO Summit LIVE updates | PM Modi joins global leaders for discussions

world news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 11:58 AM IST

SCO summit 2022 LIVE: The summit of the eight-nation influential grouping is taking place amid the growing geo-political turmoil largely triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's aggressive military posturing in the Taiwan Strait

PM Modi at SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.&nbsp;
PM Modi at SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. 
ByHT News Desk

'Clumsy' Shehbaz Sharif's videos viral after ‘global respect’ claim by party

world news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:02 AM IST

In one of the viral videos, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be seen struggling with his earphones while Putin smiles. In another video, he can be seen left behind the world leaders and then called in front.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif could not fix his earphones and sought help as Russian President Vladimir Putin smiled.&nbsp;
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif could not fix his earphones and sought help as Russian President Vladimir Putin smiled. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Rainfall event made more likely due to climate crisis caused Pakistan floods

world news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 09:18 AM IST

A network of leading climate scientists globally concluded this but could not quantify how the crisis made the event possible due to variations in the result of climate models

Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Pakistan's Baluchistan province. (AP)
Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Pakistan's Baluchistan province. (AP)
ByJayashree Nandi
Close Story

Even friendly countries think we are beggars: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

world news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 07:08 AM IST

Pakistan, which is currently witnessing a severe economic crisis and rising inflation, has been reeling under devastating floods which brought the entire nation to a standstill.

Pakistan Prime Minister and (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif.&nbsp;(AFP file)
Pakistan Prime Minister and (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP file)
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Ukraine wants to join EU single market: Volodymyr Zelensky

world news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 06:52 AM IST

The Ukrainian President's statement came ahead of a decision by the European Union on whether to grant his country full membership of the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy leave a joint news conference, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy leave a joint news conference, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Agencies |
Close Story

Covid: WHO advises against use of two antibody drugs

world news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 05:00 AM IST

The drugs - sotrovimab and casirivimab-imdevimab - are likely to be ineffective against currently circulating variants such as Omicron, the World Health Organization said.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByRhythma Kaul
Close Story

Details of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral announced. It has her personal additions

world news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:51 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: The state funeral on Monday will include many personal additions made by Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace said.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

UK defence minister joins ceremonial guard beside Queen's coffin

world news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 10:38 PM IST

Wallace was acting in his capacity as a member of the Royal Company of Archers which functions as the monarch's body guard in Scotland - one of the protective units involved in keeping constant vigil over the coffin.

UK defence minister joins ceremonial guard beside Queen's coffin
UK defence minister joins ceremonial guard beside Queen's coffin
Reuters |
Close Story

Stampede at Guatemala concert: At least nine dead, 6 hospitalized

world news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 10:11 PM IST

The injured people were transferred to the hospital and were believed to have suffered fractures, local firefighters said earlier on Twitter.

Stampede at Guatemala concert: At least nine dead, 6 hospitalized(REUTERS)
Stampede at Guatemala concert: At least nine dead, 6 hospitalized(REUTERS)
Reuters |
Close Story

Queen Elizabeth II to be buried with husband Prince Philip

world news
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 11:02 PM IST

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch’s state funeral will begin at 11am local time on Monday and conclude with a national two-minute silence, with the order of the service set to reflect the Queen’s personal touches.

&nbsp;A drawing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is seen amongst flowers at a floral tribute outside Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.(AFP)
 A drawing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is seen amongst flowers at a floral tribute outside Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.(AFP)
PTI |
Close Story

William says walking behind Queen's coffin was ‘challenging’: ‘Brought back…’

world news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 09:22 PM IST

William, Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, walked alongside their father - King Charles III, behind the casket of Queen Elizabeth II during her final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via REUTERS)
William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via REUTERS)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story

China approves 2 nuclear plants, to come up at cost of $11.5 billion

world news
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 08:31 PM IST

China had last approved a larger number of nuclear power plants in 2008, when it gave the go-ahead to 14 new ones. The projects approved this week will cost about 80 billion yuan ($11.5 billion), reported Yicai.com, a business news portal

The Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, Unit 1 & 2, in Guangdong, China. (Source: EDF Energy via Wikimedia Commons)
The Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, Unit 1 & 2, in Guangdong, China. (Source: EDF Energy via Wikimedia Commons)
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story

Nearly 90% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia: Report

world news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 06:59 PM IST

The survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed an absolute majority of Ukrainians in every region were opposed to their country giving away territory under any circumstances, even if this meant prolonging the war.

Nearly 90% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia: Report(REUTERS)
Nearly 90% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia: Report(REUTERS)
Reuters |
Close Story

Russia says longer-range US missiles for Ukraine would ‘cross red line’

world news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 06:06 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Washington has supplied Ukraine with advanced rockets that can hit targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work at a heavily damaged apartment building, following a strike by Russian forces in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work at a heavily damaged apartment building, following a strike by Russian forces in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Reuters |
Close Story

‘I am Chinese, sorry’: Hong Kong actor apologises for praising Queen Elizabeth

world news
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 08:25 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth: Thousands of Hong Kong residents have queued up outside the city's British consulate this week to sign a condolence book for the late monarch who died after 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II: Flags are seen for sale on a souvenir stall outside at entrance to Green Park, in London.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II: Flags are seen for sale on a souvenir stall outside at entrance to Green Park, in London.(AFP)
AFP |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out