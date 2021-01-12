On Priyanka Gandhi's 49th birthday, a special message from brother Rahul, son Raihan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a special throwback photograph to celebrate the 49th birthday of her sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul shared the black and white photo on Instagram which shows the siblings together in a jolly mood. Both are very young; while Priyanka is seen focussing on the camera, Rahul happily looks away.

Rahul captioned the picture “Happy Birthday P”.

Her son Raihan Vadra also joined in by sharing a photo of Priyanka holding him in her lap. “Happy Birthday Ma. Thank You for always being my side and supporting me through thick and thin. Love you always.” he captioned the photograph on Twitter.

A number of Congress leaders also wished their general secretary a happy birthday. Rajasthan’s chief minister Gehlot tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi ji. May she be blessed with good health, happiness and long life." While Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, "I am proud of your commitment and hard work for the people of the country. My best wishes for your success. May God bless you."

Priyanka was born on January 12, 1972. She is the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.