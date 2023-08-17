Kerala government to deliver 6 lakh free Onam kits to yellow card holders in state

Kerala government has decided to provide over six lakh free Onam kits to poor families and residents of welfare institutions in the state for the festival this year. The ten days long Onam festival will be started from 20th of this month.(Representational image)(PTI)

According to the statement from the chief minister’s office, the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Kerala cabinet has decided to distribute free Onam kits containing essential items to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card holders and residents of welfare institutions in the state on the occasion of Onam 2023,” it said.

Notably, there are four categories of ration cardholders in the state including Antyodaya Anna Yojana cardholders (yellow card), Priority Household cardholders (pink card), Non-Priority Subsidy cardholders (blue) and the Non-Priority Non-Subsidy card holders (white).

The statement further said that ₹32 lakh would be allocated in advance to Supplyco, a state-run agency, to procure the items for the kit which would be distributed through ration shops.

It was decided in the meeting that of the 6,07,691 kits to be distributed, 5,87,691 will go to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card holders and the remaining 20,000 to residents of welfare institutions.

“The kit will contain tea, whole and split varieties of green gram, semolina payasam mix, ghee, cashew nuts, coconut oil, sambar powder, chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, toor dal, powdered salt and a cloth bag,” the statement said.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated mainly by Malayalees. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September. Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar.

The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.

Onam is celebrated through various rituals which are observed by one and all. Temples decorated with flowers had the faithful throng them since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

The 10-day festival is celebrated to honour the memory of the legendary King Mahabali, who according to the legends is said to visit Kerala on the auspicious occasion.

The festival is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music and dancing and partake in a grand feast, the 'Onasadya'.

The festivities are marked by people decorating their houses with 'Rangoli' and engaging themselves in activities like boat races, flower arrangements and tug of war among others. (ANI)