One injured after terrorists open fire outside mosque in Kashmir's Anantnag
Feb 24, 2023 08:14 PM IST
The man has been indentified as Asif Ganai, the son of late Ali Mohd Ganai; he is currently being treated at a hospital.
Son of a martyred head constable was injured in a firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday. The firing took place outside a mosque in Bijbehara's Hasanpora Tavela area, the Kashmir Police said in a tweet.
The man has been indentified as Asif Ganai, the son of late Ali Mohd Ganai; he is currently being treated at a hospital. The area where the firing took place has been cordoned off, the police further said.
More details to follow…
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.