One injured after terrorists open fire outside mosque in Kashmir's Anantnag

Son of a martyred head constable was injured in a firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday. The firing took place outside a mosque in Bijbehara's Hasanpora Tavela area, the Kashmir Police said in a tweet. Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image)(PTI)

The man has been indentified as Asif Ganai, the son of late Ali Mohd Ganai; he is currently being treated at a hospital. The area where the firing took place has been cordoned off, the police further said.

More details to follow…

