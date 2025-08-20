Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
Online gaming bill introduced in Lok Sabha amid din over SIR issue

PTI |
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 12:41 pm IST

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the online gaming bill as opposition members continued to raise slogans and display placards.

A bill seeking to prohibit and regulate online gaming was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid opposition protests over electoral roll revision in Bihar.

Manish Tewari (Congress) was asked by the chair to make his remarks on opposing the bill at the introduction stage. (Sansad TV)
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the bill as opposition members continued to raise slogans and display placards.

Manish Tewari (Congress) was asked by the chair to make his remarks on opposing the bill at the introduction stage. However, he said the House should first take up a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar.

N K Premchandran (RSP) also refused to speak, saying the House was not in order.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition for creating disruptions, saying even school students are now mocking the parliamentarians for their conduct in the House.

As the Opposition protest continued, P C Mohan, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The bill prohibits online money gaming or its ads and prescribes imprisonment or fine, or both, for those offering or advertising them. It seeks to differentiate such games from eSports or online social games.

The bill also calls for the promotion of eSports and online social games.

