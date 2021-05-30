Only 6 states left with over 100k active Covid-19 cases, says Centre

The Centre on Sunday pointed to an improving Covid-19 situation in the country, as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) shared a list and a map of the “only six states” with more than 100,000 active cases of the viral disease.

“Only six states with more than one lakh active Covid-19 cases (As on 30th May, 2021 till 8AM),” India Fights Corona, the official I&B ministry handle on Covid-19 updates, tweeted. The six states are Karnataka (350,087 active cases), Tamil Nadu (310,157), Maharashtra (279,347), Kerala (233,425), Andhra Pradesh (173,622) and West Bengal (102,398).”





Together, the six states have 1,449,036 or 68.52% of the total active cases of the disease across the country. As of Sunday morning, India’s tally of active Covid-19 cases stood at 2,114,508, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard. This is a decline of 114,216 infections from the previous 24-hour Covid-19 bulletin. Active cases contribute 7.58% of India’s infection tally of 27,894,800.

Individually, Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally stands at 2,567,449, as per a health department bulletin on May 29, while Tamil Nadu’s is at 2,039,716. Maharashtra’s tally, at 5,713,215, is the highest in the country while the corresponding figures for Kerala are at 2,464,360. Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, meanwhile, have reported 1,671,742 and 1,354,956 cases respectively.

After a devastating second wave which lasted throughout the month of April and most of May, the country’s daily cases have fallen below the 200,000-mark, but are still above 100,000. In the last 24 hours, there were 165,553 more positive cases, along with 276,309 discharges and 3,460 related deaths, as per the health ministry’s latest data on Sunday. This was India’s lowest single-day tally in 46 days.







