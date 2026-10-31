...
...
Next Story

'Only dignified formal attire’: Bihar orders strict dress code for teachers, ban on DJ at school events

The order also expressed displeasure over widespread non-compliance to prior circulars aimed at maintaining dignity and professional culture at schools.

Updated on: Oct 31, 2026, 20:38:10 IST
By Aditya Vaibhav
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Bihar education department has put a ban on T-shirts and jeans for teaching and non-teaching staff across all state-run schools and educational institutions. The department also ordered a strict ban on activities such as ‘dancing, DJ setups, disco, and other vulgar or low-standard events’ being held within the school premises.

The department clarified that cultural performances like dance and music will strictly be allowed only on designated days outlined in the formal academic calendar—and even then, only within disciplined and decorous limits. (Photo for representation) (HT File)
The department clarified that cultural performances like dance and music will strictly be allowed only on designated days outlined in the formal academic calendar—and even then, only within disciplined and decorous limits. (Photo for representation) (HT File)

“Teachers and non-teaching personnel posted in schools and educational institutions must attend only in dignified formal attire during teaching and office hours. Strict compliance with this directive must be ensured and enforced," the order issued by education department director Vijay Kumar Pandey on October 30, 2026 said.

Calling for a strict ban on DJ sound systems, disco dancing, and crude entertainment on school grounds, the notice further said: “Only disciplined and dignified performances of dance, music, etc., scheduled on designated days in accordance with the academic calendar, are permissible.”

It also expressed displeasure over widespread non-compliance to prior circulars aimed at maintaining dignity and professional culture at schools.

The official circular, a copy of which HT accessed exclusively, flagged reports of staff arriving in casual wear contrary to the standard workplace dress code, alongside instances of loud DJ music and ‘lowbrow dance activities’ unfolding inside school premises.

Emphasising that such conduct deteriorates the academic environment, the department clarified that cultural performances like dance and music will strictly be allowed only on designated days outlined in the formal academic calendar—and even then, only within disciplined and decorous limits.

Drawing a parallel with judicial decorum, the letter referenced the strict formal dress codes enforced by the Supreme Court of India and the Patna high court to uphold the majesty of law. The administration, in the circular, asserted that educators, tasked with shaping young minds, must mirror similar institutional discipline.

School authorities were further directed to enforce mandatory, dignified formal attire for all staff during official duty hours with immediate effect.

District education heads were instructed to monitor premises vigilantly and ensure total adherence, making it clear that classrooms are meant for serious learning, not casual hangouts or party arenas.

 
bihareducation departmentdress code
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/'Only dignified formal attire’: Bihar orders strict dress code for teachers, ban on DJ at school events
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks