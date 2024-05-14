 ‘Only guarantee is Narendra Modi not returning to power’, says Mamata Banerjee | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Only guarantee is Narendra Modi not returning to power’, says Mamata Banerjee

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2024 06:44 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of spreading ‘falsehood’ on Sandeshkhali

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not return to power after the Lok Sabha elections. 

While accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading ‘falsehood’ on Sandeshkhali row, Banerjee said,"The only guarantee in the Lok Sabha polls is that Modi is not returning to power. The INDIA bloc would secure between 295 and 315 seats while the BJP would be restricted to a maximum of 200."

West Bengal chief mninister Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc would form the next government at the Centre by winning over 300 Lok Sabha seats(PTI)
“The BJP and the PM are spreading falsehood on the issue. The 'guarantee babu' (swipe at Modi's guarantee) is maligning West Bengal. Now, when the truth is emerging (referring to purported videos), they are asking TV channels not to show those. They are trying to hide the truth. The BJP hatched a conspiracy to tarnish the image of women of the state,” PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying at a rally in Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia.

ALSO READ: ‘Why are Hindus second-class citizens in Bengal?’: PM Modi attacks TMC

During his election rally in Bengal's Barrackpore on Sunday, the prime minister alleged that Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress was trying to conceal its past misdeeds" in Sandeshkhali, where ruling party leaders have been accused of sexual assault and land-grabbing.

“All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits, now the TMC has started a new game. TMC goons are threatening the sisters of Sandeshkhali, just because the oppressor's name is Shahjahan Sheikh... They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action. Don't be afraid of TMC,” Modi said.

ALSO READ: PM still lying about Sandeshkhali, but mum on molestation allegation against Guv: Mamata

Several purported videos appeared on social media claiming that a local BJP leader made several women in Sandeshkhali sign blank papers, which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders, and that women were paid money to participate in the protests. 

ALSO READ: Fresh clash erupts in Sandeshkhali after TMC releases new sting video

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos. She reiterated her opposition to the implementation of CAA and NRC in the state.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Only guarantee is Narendra Modi not returning to power’, says Mamata Banerjee

