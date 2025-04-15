OPD services resume at Lucknow's Lokbandhu Hospital after fire incident

The Outpatient Department (OPD) services at Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow resumed on Tuesday morning, hours after a fire broke out there on Monday night. A patient being evacuated after a fire broke out at Lok Bandhu hospital, in Lucknow on Monday, April 14, 2025.(PTI)

As per Hospital Director Sangeeta Gupta, "OPD services have resumed. All OPD doctors are present here to attend to the patients."

The fire affected three wards of the hospital, including the ICU. Following the fire, all the patients were transferred to nearby hospitals. Several patients were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

According to Civil Hospital Director Rajesh Srivastava, 24 patients were transferred to Civil Hospital, two of whom were admitted to the ICU. Meanwhile, one patient died on the way and was kept in the mortuary for a postmortem, Srivastava added.

"Around 24 patients have arrived. Their condition is stable. Treatment of all has started. Two who were serious have been admitted to the ICU. All those who have come to this hospital are fine and stable. The body of the one who died on the way has been kept in the mortuary so that we can know the cause of the death," he said.

According to Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar, the fire department received the alert of the fire at 9:44 pm on Monday.

"We received the information at 9:44 pm, and upon receiving the information, our entire team reached the spot. Our team evacuated everyone safely. The cause of the fire is not yet known," he told ANI.

UP DCM Brajesh Pathak said that a high-level committee has been set up to investigate the cause of the fire.

"The government has taken cognizance of the fire incident that happened yesterday at Lokbandhu Hospital, and a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the fire. As soon as its report comes out, we will make it public. 1.5 months ago, a mock drill was conducted by the fire brigade. Due to that mock drill, the entire hospital staff was prepared to deal with such an incident. I express my gratitude to the hospital authorities and the fire brigade staff; many lives were saved... Patients have been sent to different hospitals in Lucknow for treatment, where they are undergoing treatment," the UP Deputy CM said.

Earlier, District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer said that the fire had been doused and that all patients from the affected wards had been rescued and shifted to other hospitals, including Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, and KGMU. He further added that none of the patients were stuck inside.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that around 200 patients were safely moved from Lok Bandhu Hospital and that no casualties have been reported.