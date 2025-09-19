‘Operation Sindoor showed victory not exception for India, but a habit’: Rajnath

The courage and conviction with which the armed forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan, India’s direct military response to the Pahagam terror strike, proved that victory is no longer an exception for the country but a habit, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday during an event to mark the diamond jubilee of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh with veterans and families of fallen heroes of the 1965 war, at the South Block in New Delhi on Friday. (PIB)

“We must always maintain this habit,” Singh said.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025, he said, demonstrated the country’s strength to its enemies and served as a proof that it created its own destiny through its firm resolve.

“The cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam still fills our hearts with pain and grief. It shook us, but didn’t break our morale. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a pledge to teach terrorists a lesson they never could have imagined. Operation Sindoor showed our enemies how strong we are,” Singh said at an interaction with veterans and the families of the fallen heroes of the 1965 war.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over four days following the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike, in which 26 people were killed. Between the launch of the operation and the ceasefire on May 10 evening, Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing at least 100 terrorists, and struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations.

In his address, Singh paid tribute to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty 60 years ago and those who ensured that India emerged victorious in a test of strength.

“Pakistan thought it could frighten us through infiltration, guerrilla tactics and surprise attacks, but little did it know that every Indian soldier serves the motherland with the feeling that the sovereignty and integrity of the nation will never be compromised at any cost,” Singh said.

The defence minister also credited the political will and leadership of that time, and said, “No war is fought only on the battlefield; victory in a war is the result of the collective resolve of the entire nation. During that time in 1965, India managed to face the uncertainty and challenges, also due to the strong-willed leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. He not only provided decisive political leadership, but also raised the morale of the entire nation to greater heights. Even under adverse circumstances, we displayed unity and won the war.”

The function was attended by top officials, including army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Western Army commander Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Katiyar and General Officer Commanding (Delhi Area) Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar.