Operation Sindoor still not over, refrain from asking ‘unwanted’ questions: BJP to Opposition

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday responded to the Congress's questions on PM Modi's silence regarding Operation Sindoor and stated that the mission was still underway and the Opposition should refrain from asking “unwarranted” questions, reported PTI. The BJP asked the Opposition to not raise unwarranted questions while Operation Sindoor was underway.(HT_PRINT)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the government had not used the word "ceasefire" anywhere and had clearly stated that the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be settled through bilateral talks between India and Pakistan. The government had used the term “operational break” stated Trivedi which meant that the mission was still underway.

"Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has categorically stated the new policy of the government of India on terror that (says) terror and talks can't go together, water and blood can't flow simultaneously," Trivedi pointed out.

"They (Congress and other opposition parties) should refrain from making unnecessary and unwarranted comments on this issue as Operation Sindoor is still not over," the BJP spokesperson said.

“Let the Operation Sindoor conclude, then say anything you want or demand convening a (special) Parliament session. Let the things be completed, then whatever they want can be considered. But, during the course of action, you are asking for a Parliament session,” Trivedi added.

Congress accuses BJP of “politicising” Operation Sindoor

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of "politicising" Operation Sindoor and announced that they would take out rallies across the country to question PM Modi's "silence" on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and the party's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, had also alleged that the BJP was trying to make Operation Sindoor a "brand" for itself when the operation belongs to the armed forces and the country.

Jairam Ramesh said, "For the last few days, the Congress party is asking why US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This is happening for the first time. PM Modi does not say anything on this. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that America's role was so important that it was because of them that this war stopped. EAM Dr Jaishankar does not even answer this. We are continuously asking why PM Modi and EAM are not answering what the role of America is?..."

He added, "Politicisation of Operation Sindoor is wrong. We have never politicised the issues of security. We have this information that PM Modi is going to meet the NDA Chief Ministers on 25th May. What is the mistake of the CMs of Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, HP, Punjab, J&K?”