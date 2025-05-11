Congress demands PM Modi-led all-party meet on Indo-Pakistan ceasefire, Operation Sindoor

The Congress on Sunday called for an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent developments between India and Pakistan, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire understanding announced on Saturday evening. New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference in New Delhi, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (PTI Photo/Vijay Varma) (PTI05_01_2025_000177A)(PTI)

The demand came after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate halt to all military actions – on land, air, and sea – following four days of cross-border drone and missile attacks. The announcement was made by India's foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, on Saturday evening.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised several concerns over the agreement, especially in light of comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stated that both countries would begin talks “at a neutral site.”

Follow India Pakistan ceasefire news live

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote," The Indian National Congress reiterates its demand for an all-party meet chaired by the PM and for a special session of Parliament for a full discussion on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcements made from Washington DC first and then subsequently by the Governments of India and Pakistan.”

The Congress leader questioned whether India had opened the door to third-party mediation, which would mark a departure from the bilateral approach of the Simla Agreement. “Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation?” he asked.

Ramesh's statement signals the claim made by US President Donald Trump in a social media post on Saturday that India and Pakistan agreed to halt military actions following US-mediated talks.

However, the Indian government clarified that the ceasefire understanding was reached through direct talks between New Delhi and Islamabad, without third-party involvement.

The Congress leader also sought clarity on whether diplomatic communication channels with Pakistan had been reopened and what assurances, if any, India had received in return. “The Indian National Congress would like to ask if diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan are being reopened? What commitments have we sought and got?” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting clarified on Saturday that there is no decision to hold talks on any other issue or in any location beyond the current arrangements.

Ramesh also pointed to reported statements made by former Army Chiefs V P Malik and Manoj Naravane on the recent developments, saying their views show that “answers are needed from the prime minister himself.”

He concluded by invoking former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 war, describing it as “extraordinarily courageous and resolute.”

In a separate post, Ramesh highlighted how Gandhi had also managed international pressures in the past, referring to India’s 1981 IMF loan. “The US had strong objections to it… But Indira Gandhi was able to persuade the IMF,” he noted.

Pakistan violates ceasefire ‘understanding’ hours later

Just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military action, fresh explosions were heard in Srinagar and Jammu on Saturday night.

The development came even as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri cautioned that the ceasefire understanding has not always been honoured in the past.

“There had been repeated violations of the understanding arrived between the two countries,” Misri said late Saturday.

Tensions between the two nations escalated sharply on April 22, after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

In response, India launched strikes last week on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan retaliated by attacking civilian areas and military sites with artillery fire, drones, and other weapons. Indian forces successfully intercepted and neutralized those attacks.