The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a charge sheet against Thangcintuang alias Chintuang from Myanmar, identified as the alleged kingpin of a major drug trafficking network operating between Myanmar and India. Over two dozen people have so far been arrested across Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Tripura in the case. The investigation is continuing. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made its latest arrest in the case of a man from Assam on November 16.

Drug kingpins based in Myanmar channelled narcotics into India through an extensive cross-border network. (AP/Representative) more less

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Chintuang’s interrogation provided the basis for Operation Trident, which three central agencies and four state police forces launched on October 23. The operation involved raids at 18 locations across Mizoram, Manipur and Assam, resulting in the arrest of 18 accused. Investigators unearthed evidence of hawala transactions worth over ₹100 crore, which led to the freezing of 1,424 bank accounts.

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HT has accessed the charge sheet the NCB filed against Chintuang before a special court in Aizawl, Mizoram, on November 14. The document details how drug kingpins based in Myanmar, such as Chintuang, channel narcotics into India through an extensive cross-border network. The NCB will file charge sheets against the other accused. Chintuang is lodged in a Mizoram jail.

This charge sheet is significant as it offers a detailed account of what the government has described as one of the largest cross-border organised drug networks busted by multiple agencies. With the Centre setting December 31, 2029, as the deadline to dismantle drug networks from India, the modus operandi of these drug networks shows the scale, reach and operational complexity of the challenge.

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{{^usCountry}} The networks used people walking and driving across the international border to transport drugs. Women, many of them homemakers, were allegedly paid commissions to rent out their bank accounts for depositing drug money. Bank accounts in the names of Indian nationals were operated by Myanmar residents. Money exchangers worked as hawala operators, and translators helped the networks communicate freely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The networks used people walking and driving across the international border to transport drugs. Women, many of them homemakers, were allegedly paid commissions to rent out their bank accounts for depositing drug money. Bank accounts in the names of Indian nationals were operated by Myanmar residents. Money exchangers worked as hawala operators, and translators helped the networks communicate freely. {{/usCountry}}

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The source and suppliers in Myanmar

Chintuang, 38, who is from Bulfec village in Myanmar’s Chin State, was arrested in Greater Noida in May when he came to meet his contacts. According to the charge sheet, he confessed that drug consignments were generally procured from suppliers in Tahan in the Saging region of Myanmar, around 150km from Mizoram’s border village in Champhai district. The drugs were brought by road to the Indo-Myanmar border via Tedim and stocked in the border villages of Myanmar such as Fartlang and Bulfek.

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The drugs were stocked, and orders were received from Indian suppliers across the northeastern states. The charge sheet quotes Chintuang identifying four major Myanmar-based suppliers, H Pianga, Kamthang, Zamseinlian alias Liana and Thangkhen, involved in supplying heroin and methamphetamine.

“He communicated with them through WhatsApp, Viber and Facebook Messenger to arrange consignments, negotiate quantities and coordinate transportation,” the charge sheet said.

The four Myanmar nationals are yet to be arrested. The charge sheet identifies Chintuang as the principal and only intermediary between the Myanmar suppliers and Indian buyers. His role, according to the NCB, was to receive the drugs in Myanmar, coordinate their movement towards the border and arrange their delivery to buyers in India.

According to the charge sheet, Chintuang studied in Chennai and travelled in the northeast to expand the network. The charge sheet added that he obtained an Aadhaar card by posing as a resident of Bethel village in Champhai, Mizoram.

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Drugs from Myanmar into India

The charge sheet cited Chintuang’s confession saying drug delivery points were generally selected along the banks of the Tiau River, in open fields and at other isolated locations along the India-Myanmar border. The Tiau, which forms the international boundary between the two countries, has shallow stretches in Mizoram that allow people to cross freely and illegally.

The 1,643-km India-Myanmar border remains unfenced and is frequently exploited by drug trafficking networks. To curb such illegal activities, the Centre has decided to fence the border, along the lines of the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. The Border Roads Organisation has so far completed around 100 km of fencing.

“Consignments were generally moved across the border by human carriers near the Tiau River and delivered to designated locations, including Ngur, Zote, Hnalan and other areas of Mizoram’s Champhai district,” Chintuang said in his statement. He identified the human carriers as Neih Khup, KC Mawite, Huaipi, Khampi Tiau and Lianbawi, all from Myanmar. The four are yet to be arrested.

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The Centre has in recent years identified Champhai district as a key drug trafficking hotspot, given that a substantial volume of narcotics from the so-called Golden Triangle enters India through this corridor. In June 2026, the Centre approved the setting up of a zonal office of the NCB in Aizawl to intensify its crackdown on drug trafficking through the region.

The NCB’s 2025 annual report stated that the so-called Golden Triangle, comprising parts of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos, remains the main source of methamphetamine entering India through the northeast. Investigators believe that to meet the December 31, 2029, deadline for dismantling all drug networks, it is important to identify key players like Chintuang and other beneficiaries who aid such drug networks.

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Union home minister Amit Shah has said that after meeting the March 31, 2026, target of making India Maoist-free, the government is working to declare India free of the drug mafia by the end of 2029.

How the drugs moved

The NCB charge sheet details a 2024 drug seizure in Mizoram, showing how a consignment of 2.804 kg of heroin and 14.082 kg of methamphetamine was transported from Myanmar to India. The drugs were seized near Dulte village in Mizoram’s Khawzawl district on July 24, 2024, when four men were arrested. The investigation established Chintuang’s alleged role, leading to his arrest.

According to the investigation, Mohammed Iman Hossain, Ripon Hossain and Niranjan Karmakar left Sonamura in Tripura in a Mahindra Bolero on July 19, 2024. Acting on the instructions of Guwahati resident Abu Saleh Mohammed Saifuddin, they travelled more than 500 km to Champhai in Mizoram. There, they were to contact a local man, Vungkhanthawna, who acted as a translator and guide to help them cross the Tiau River into Myanmar through its shallow stretches.

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“After reaching Mizoram, the three parked the vehicle at New Champhai Petrol Pump (Mizoram) and moved to Bulfek village, Myanmar, illegally by crossing the Tiau River on foot,” the charge sheet said. The three stayed at Chintuang’s house in Bulfek, Myanmar. Vungkhanthawna arranged a driver for the vehicle to be driven across the river into Myanmar to Chintuang’s residence. Vungkhanthawna also acted as an interpreter between the three Indians and Chintuang. At Chintuang’s house, they welded a tin sheet to one side of their vehicle to create a concealed compartment for transporting heroin and methamphetamine.

The following morning, July 22, the men crossed the Tiau River back into India with the drugs. In his statement recorded in the charge sheet, Vungkhanthawna said his role was to arrange drugs through his Myanmar-based associates, including Chintuang, act as an interpreter, facilitate the illegal movement of vehicles from Myanmar into India through the river, and arrange accommodation for Indian nationals in Myanmar during drug deliveries. The four men were intercepted on July 24 while returning from the trip, and the drugs were seized. After their interrogation, the agencies learnt about Chintuang, identified him as the kingpin, launched a manhunt, and finally caught him almost two years later.

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Homemakers and bank accounts

One of the more striking aspects of the modus operandi detailed in the charge heet is how the drug network allegedly moved money across the India-Myanmar border without physically transferring cash. Chintuang allegedly recruited people in India to rent out their bank accounts, which were then used to deposit and transfer money collected from drug sales. Payments to Myanmar were subsequently settled through hawala channels.

For renting bank accounts, each account holder was paid ₹2,500- ₹3,000 for every 10 lakh deposited to their account by the Indian drug buyers. The charge sheet records at least 26 Indian bank accounts allegedly used by the network’s associates to receive money. Tracing these transactions led the NCB, along with state police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to arrest at least six women last month, most of them homemakers, under Operation Trident.

One of the arrested women, Lalrampari, allegedly operated eight bank accounts of her own and also used her husband’s account. She charged a commission of ₹1,000 for every ₹1 lakh transacted through the accounts, according to the charge sheet. “Chintuang stated that he had transferred ₹5 crore to her allegedly generated through drug money.” The charge sheet detailed the accounts and transactions between 2004 and 2026.

Lamrampari allegedly posed as a money exchanger but was dealing in hawala by receiving cash from Indian buyers and getting her sources in Myanmar to pay off the suppliers.

The probe agencies have found evidence of almost ₹100 crore hawala transactions, linked to the network, which prompted the ED to join the probe. The money from the accounts was routed through different entities in Manipur and Mizoram. In one such route, agencies found the money was routed within India by sending it to pharmacies, departmental shop owners, etc., who too are under probe.

Another woman, Awilunvung, a homemaker who had five bank accounts, had transactions worth ₹4 crore routed through her six accounts.

The ED is probing money laundering, as several of the bank accounts operated by the women recorded transactions running into crores of rupees, with individual accounts showing amounts of up to ₹1-2 crore. The agency is probing the possible involvement of bank officials. Investigators are examining how foreign nationals, including Myanmar residents, allegedly came to operate accounts in Indian public and private sector banks.

The NCB’s charge sheet filed on November 15 said that the agency has issued notices to branch managers of at least three banks, asking them to appear before the agency for questioning. NCB officials said their statements, which will be recorded, will form a crucial part of the supplementary charge sheet. Their questioning is expected to help investigators establish the larger role of corrupt bank officials, as many account holders mentioned addresses in their accounts that were fake.

The ED said in a statement a day after Operation Trident last month that the investigation exposed an interconnected narco-hawala ecosystem in which the same set of bank accounts in Champhai, Aizawl and Lawngtlai receive drug money generated in Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Tripura and settle it with suppliers in Myanmar. “Heroin and methamphetamine tablets entering Mizoram and Manipur are consumed locally and moved onward through Assam to the rest of India and Bangladesh, while the drug money generated across this chain flows back to the border towns of Mizoram for settlement with Myanmar-based suppliers.”