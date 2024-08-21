Opposition calls for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 over Badlapur abuse case

Upping the ante over the Badlapur sexual abuse, the opposition has called for a complete shutdown in Maharashtra on August 24. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) and the Congress, decided this after a meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday. Police personnel stand guard after two kindergarten girls were allegedly sexually abused at a school at Badlapur.(PTI)

Vijay Wadettiwar, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, said all MVA allies will participate in the bandh on August 24.

He said the allies discussed the failure of the BJP-led Mahayuti government "on all fronts".

"We discussed the issue of women’s security in the state and the failure of the BJP-led Mahayuti government on all fronts,” he said.

Two kindergarten girls, aged under four years, were sexually abused by a male cleaning staff at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur.

The abuse took place inside the toilet. There were no female attendants inside the girls' toilet.

The incident came to light after one of the girls told her parents about pain in her private parts.

The incident triggered a massive protest in the Maharashtra town, with protestors blocking the railway tracks at the local station.

The Maharashtra government has announced an SIT probe into the incident.

The accused has been arrested.

The opposition has claimed that the parents of the victims were made to wait 11 hours for registration of the FIR.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad led a protest outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat, over the Badlapur incident. Wadettiwar and a few congress leaders were also present during the protest.

Holding placards outside the gates of Mantralaya, Congress leaders and workers shouted slogans against the government for the “delay in the registration of the FIR”.

The incident came amid the Kolkata doctor rape-murder agitation.

With inputs from PTI