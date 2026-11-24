The Opposition has sought clarity on Parliament’s winter session, the last in the calendar year, usually convened in the second or third week of November. The government has kept everyone guessing whether it will be a new session or a continuation of the monsoon session, which has not been prorogued.

The monsoon session has not been prorogued. (PTI)

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Gaurav Gogoi, Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, said the delay in convening the session shows the absolute disrespect for the people of India. “...the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, and home minister Amit Shah have hijacked the Parliament and, without any reason, they are delaying the November-December session of the Parliament and are giving absolutely no reason to the public.”

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Gogoi said the BJP is terrified of having a Parliament where the Opposition would be sitting face to face asking tough questions.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker John Brittas said it is clear that Modi has no trust in parliamentary democracy. “The winter session of Parliament has been in limbo. The normal practice is that the winter session starts in the third week or fourth week of November. Nobody has any idea what is happening... They want to have some sort of amalgamation, merger, takeover of political parties for the sole purpose of passing delimitation…”

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{{^usCountry}} Trinamool Congress lawmaker Sagarika Ghose said Modi and Shah have not informed even BJP parliamentarians on the status of the next session of Parliament. “Of course, ZERO consultation with the Opposition. No one knows why Parliament was not prorogued, no one knows when the Winter Session will be called, no one knows if Parliament will even have a Winter Session. The Modi-Shah regime is unravelling before our eyes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trinamool Congress lawmaker Sagarika Ghose said Modi and Shah have not informed even BJP parliamentarians on the status of the next session of Parliament. “Of course, ZERO consultation with the Opposition. No one knows why Parliament was not prorogued, no one knows when the Winter Session will be called, no one knows if Parliament will even have a Winter Session. The Modi-Shah regime is unravelling before our eyes.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Opposition is banking on the winter session to extend their protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged electoral roll irregularities. The monsoon session was nearly washed out as the Opposition was adamant about discussing the issue.