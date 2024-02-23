 'Order from Delhi is to keep Sandeshkhali issue alive until…': Trinamool | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘Order from Delhi is to keep Sandeshkhali issue alive until....’: Trinamool

‘Order from Delhi is to keep Sandeshkhali issue alive until....’: Trinamool

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2024 03:12 PM IST

Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal on March 1, 2 and 6. On March 6, he will address a women's rally in North 24 Parganas, where Sandeshkhali is situated.

A fresh row erupted over Sandeshkhali on Friday as several women leaders including BJP MP Locker Chatterjee were detained on their way to the area citing Section 144. Women in Sandeshkhali have been protesting for the past few days against Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides for land grabbing and sexual assault. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said probably the instruction from Delhi is to keep the Sandeshkhali issue alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in West Bengal in March as every day BJP leaders are lining up to visit Sandeshkhali. PM Modi will be in West Bengal on March 1 and 2 as part of his official programme and will address a women's rally on March 6 in North 24 Parganas. Sandeshkhali is in North 24 Parganas.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and a team of BJP women leaders were stopped on their way to Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, on Friday.
"Locket Chatterjee does not go to her constituency but goes to Sandeshkhali to get a photoshoot. So they will go every day, provoke the people and stage some drama," Kunal Ghosh said.

The women's team that was on its way to Sandeshkhali on Friday included MP Locket Chatterjee, MLA Agnimitra Paul, general secretary & MLA Madhuchandra Kar, vice-president, advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, state secretary Sonali Murmu, Falguni Patra, and Paromita Dutta.

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar was at Sandeshkhali on Friday as fresh protests against Shahjahan started in some parts. Police have arrested 18 people so far in connection with the land grabbing and sexual assault -- including two TMC leaders and a close aide of Shahjahan. Shahjahan has been absconding since January when ED first raided his house.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder was detained on Thursday for leading a protest against the Sandeshkhali incidents. "The police picked us up by force. I was arrested and made to sign a bail bond before I was released. We were arrested for sitting on a dharna here. We will continue to raise our voices and protest until our workers are allowed to visit Sandeshkhali."

The ED on Friday filed a fresh case against Shahjahan Sheikh and conducted searches at several locations in the state.

