‘Outrage has been noted’: UP poll body apologises for controversial comment amid voter roll revision

Uttar Pradesh’s chief electoral office issued an apology on Tuesday regarding the controversial comments made over allegations of caste bias over an erroneous voter slip.

The apology comes after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh flagged erroneous names in voter slips. (PTI/Represnetational)

On X, a post from the UP CEO says that the outrage over the comments from the official account has been “well noted.”

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"The tone and tenor and the acerbic nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle is not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle. The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been well noted. We offer our sincere apologies to the persons shocked and offended by it. Our communication henceforth will be decorous and formal," said the statement issued by the state poll body.

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Deep Dive Why did the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer apologise over the voter-list controversy? The UP CEO apologised after its official X account made objectionable comments in response to allegations of caste bias over an erroneous voter slip. The office said the comments’ tone was not appropriate for an official account. How did names such as “Ram ne Yadav ko maara” appear in the Uttar Pradesh voter list? The software was intended to transliterate names entered in English into Hindi, but in some cases it translated the words instead. For example, it treated “Ramhit Yadav” entered as “Ram Hit Yadav” as a sentence; some errors were not corrected before the rolls were finalised. What did the UP CEO say people should do before sharing unusual voter slips? The CEO urged people to verify information about voter lists with the concerned officials before sharing or publishing it as fact, noting that some forged slips had circulated online. Officials said they would respond to factual queries.

{{^usCountry}} The apology comes after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh flagged erroneous names in voter slips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The apology comes after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh flagged erroneous names in voter slips. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh claimed that the electoral rolls contained absurd entries, such as "Ram ne Yadav ko maara" (Ram killed Yadav), the father of "Narendra Yadav" being listed as "B. Com.," and the name of "Mohammad Iqbal Beg" being recorded as "Mohammad Iqbal bheekh maangte hain".

In response to Singh's allegations, the CEO's office made objectionable remarks.

"In the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections, there is also a bizarre name: 'Ram ne Sharma ko mara." Computers/software are not casteist. It is acceptable that we made a mistake, but fortunately, even during the mistake, there was no discrimination based on caste. We must also thank God that Ram did not kill any minority. Otherwise, in addition to being casteist, there would also be an accusation of being communal," the poll body wrote on X.

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Flagging the issues in the voter roll, Singh also alleged that UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa was acting as a “BJP agent.”

"The Election Commission's remark -- that 'the software is not casteist,' and the comment that 'thankfully, Ram did not kill any member of a minority community, otherwise there would have been accusations of communalism' -- proves that an agent of the BJP is occupying a constitutional position. With such an official in place, fair elections are not possible in Uttar Pradesh; strict action must be taken against him," said Singh during a press conference in Lucknow.