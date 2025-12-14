Around 100,000 voters provisionally identified as ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) are likely to be deleted from the electoral roll in Goa, state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Sanjay Goel said on Saturday as the month-long enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) concluded on December 11. Over 100K names may be deleted from Goa electoral rolls, says CEO

According to the CEO, as part of the enumeration process, 1,084,956 forms representing 91.55% of Goa’s 11,85,034 registered voters were collected and digitised.

“As per the revised schedule ordered by ECI on 30/11/2025, the process of enumeration has been completed for Goa. Out of total 1,185,034 electors as on 27/10/2025, 1,084,966(91.55%) numbers of Enumeration Forms (EF) have been collected and digitised, whereas 100,078 (8.45%) electors are marked as uncollectible cases/ASDD by the BLOs after following the due process and paying minimum 3 visits at the site, based on the field verification,” Goel said in a statement.

As per the break-up of the voters provided in the statement, 25,574(2.16%) electors have been declared as dead; 29,750(2.51%) are untraceable or absent; 40,473 (3.42%) have permanently shifted; 2,008(0.17%) are already enrolled; and 2,273(0.19%) have been put under other category like enumeration forms not signed or refused to sign, refused to submit enumeration form etc.

“The Draft Roll shall be published on 16/12/2025 along with the final ASDD list and the same will be available at the polling booths, ERO/AERO offices, Websites of DEO and CEO etc. The aggrieved person may file their claims and objection to the Draft Roll from 16/12/2025 to 15/01/2026,” the statement added.

Goel, however, said that among the people whose forms have been received, 182,855, or 15.43%, are cases wherein the present elector has not been mapped with his last SIR conducted in 2002.

“The EROs (Electoral Registration Officers) are presently assessing these Enumeration Forms (EFs) and the work of scrutiny of EF is underway so that mapped cases can be increased further by way of table top exercise. The EROs/AEROs shall be issuing notices to the unmapped electors from 16/12/2025 onwards and personally hearing the electors and obtaining supporting documents from them, if needed,” he added.