Over 190,000 average daily Covid-19 cases in India this week as infections see record rise

India is currently in the grip of a deadly second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with the country witnessing more than 200,000 daily infections since April 15, when the mark was breached for the first time. Since April 14, the number of related deaths, too, have been on the rise, with more than 1,000 people succumbing to the viral disease each day.

Here’s a look at India’s Covid-19 numbers from this week, as well as other key points:

(1.) The week started with India recording 168,912 new coronavirus cases, as well as 904 deaths, on April 12. This was for the first time since October last year that there were more than 900 fatalities in a single day. A day later, on April 13, India’s new daily cases and fatalities fell marginally to 161,736 and 879 respectively.

(2.) However, on April 14, the country saw another record rise of 184,372 infections, while the single-day death toll was recorded at 1027, crossing the mark for the first time since December 2020. On April 15, the 200,000 mark was also breached, as the infection tally rose by 200,739 cases while the related death toll was up by 1038 fatalities. Active caseload also saw a huge jump of 106,173.

(3.) There was a record jump of 217,353 on April 16, followed by another record rise on April 17. The number of fatalities on the two days were 1185 and 1341 respectively. According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard, India’s Covid-19 tally currently stands at 14,526,609, including 126,712,20 recoveries (87.23%), 1,679,740 active cases (11.56%) and 175,649 deaths (1.21%).

(4.) India has seen 1,167,804 new daily infections this week, till April 17 or 194,634 cases per day on an average. In the same period, there have been 6374 deaths or 1062 fatalities a day on average. The recovery rate, which at one point was at 98% has also slipped below 90%.

(5.) In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases, several states have imposed strict curbs, including night curfews, weekend lockdowns etc. Delhi, which saw a record rise of 24,735 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, entered a weekend lockdown at 10pm on Friday until 6am on Monday. The city is already under a daily 10pm-5am night curfew, which began on April 10 and will come to an end on April 30.

(6.) Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose state has been the worst hit since the early days of the pandemic, on Tuesday announced the imposition of Section 144 across the state for 15 days starting 8pm on Wednesday.

(7.) Several examinations have been postponed or cancelled due to the record rise in Covid-19 cases across the country. On Monday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed Class 12 board exams and cancelled those for Class 10. Similarly, the NEET-PG exam has also been deferred. On Saturday, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also announced the postponement of its Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

(8.) The Mahakumbh 2021 has also concluded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged a top seer that the participation in the fourth and last “shahi snan” (royal dip) on April 17 be made “symbolic.”