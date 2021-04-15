NEET PG 2021 postponed amid Covid-19 spike, new date will be announced later
The decision comes soon after nine doctors filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam.
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST
The National Eligibility cum Entrance test for post graduate students, scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed for the time being, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.
"Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," the minister tweeted.