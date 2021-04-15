IND USA
New Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan addresses the 3rd anniversary celebrations of Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centre Program, through video conferencing from Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo) (PTI04_14_2021_000168B)(PTI)
NEET PG 2021 postponed amid Covid-19 spike, new date will be announced later

The decision comes soon after nine doctors filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance test for post graduate students, scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed for the time being, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

"Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," the minister tweeted.


