Over 200 held in Kerala as police cracks down on Sabarimala protesters, BJP warns of mass stir

As the row over Sabarimala continues to boil, the Kerala police on Thursday began a crackdown on those involved in the violent protests against entry of women of all ages into the hilltop temple, arresting more than 200 persons.

The police had filed cases against 2000 persons and issued a lookout notices against 210 persons. Among those arrested, 71 persons were taken into custody in Ernakulam, 40 in Kozhikkode and 30 each in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts.

The temple which opened for monthly pooja on October 18 - the first time after the Supreme Court September 28 verdict allowing women of all ages to worship at the temple - had witnessed large-scale violence and at least 12 women who came to worship at the shrine were prevented by angry protesters. Police carried out a baton-charge in base camps, Pambha and Nilakkal, when the agitation took a violent turn.

Condemning the mass arrest of “believers”, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it was a move aimed at destroying the second largest seasonal pilgrimage centre in the world and it would approach the court.

The party, which is leading the stir against the entry of women, also said it will organise protest marches throughout the state on Friday to condemn the action. It is also planning to extend the stir to neighbouring Karantaka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

“A government headed by non-believers is out to destroy the sanctity of the temple where more than four crore pilgrims throng during the season. We won’t sit idle. We care planning a massive movement to save the temple,” state president PS Sreedharan Pillai said. The party is expected to announce the details on Saturday when its national president Amit Shah comes to the state on a one-day visit.

After the recent violence during the pilgrimage season, the issue has taken a political colour with the ruling Left Democratic Front on one side and the Congress and the BJP on the other. Both blamed the state government for its handling of the situation that had resulted in violence. But after initial outbursts, the Congress has mellowed a bit but the BJP has hardened its position, eyeing a split in majority community votes, say political analysts.

Party leaders admit that they have got an “Ayodhya-like issue” and they will use it to reap rich political dividends. There are reports the party’s central leadership have asked the state unit to keep the issue alive and ideological mentor RSS has started a massive drive to mobilise the majority community. With Shah’s visit, the party is planning to take the agitation to the next level.

However the state government said there was a big conspiracy to turn the pilgrim spot into a battlefield. “We have handled the situation effectively and averted bloodshed. The Sangh Parivar wanted to fan trouble and exploit the situation. But the secular government won’t allow their game plan,” said Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The ruling front has also started a statewide campaign to inform the people about “real facts on Sabarimala.”

Surendran said the conspiracy of protesters was made public by Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Raul Easwar who alleged that the faithful had plans to make the shrine “impure” by spilling blood on its premises, forcing the closure for purification rites if women were allowed to enter. However Easwar later said he was misquoted by the media.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 17:02 IST