Over 25,000 new Covid cases in Karnataka; 18,374 from Bengaluru alone

Continuing to report a spike in numbers, Karnataka on Thursday reported 25,005 new cases of COVID-19, and 8 fatalities, taking the tally to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397.

The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, recorded 21,390 fresh infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases on Thursday, 18,374 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 1,132 people being discharged and 3 deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,15,733.

There were 2,363 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,70,365, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.39 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.03 per cent.

Of the 8 deaths, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 695 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 625, Tumakuru 547, Hassan 490, Mandya 406, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,53,331 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,83,420 and Tumakuru 1,23,392.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,46,001, followed by Mysuru 1,78,168 and Tumakuru 1,20,259.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,83,71,357 samples have been tested, of which 2,01,704 were on Thursday alone.