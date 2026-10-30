Over 275,000 Form 6 applications received as Delhi SIR deadline extended

In a late-evening announcement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for Delhi, extending the deadline for claims and objections to November 25 from October 31.

Delhi’s election office received 36,305 forms through more than 100,000 polling-station camp-days organised to facilitate voter enrolment and corrections. (ANI)

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According to a release, the disposal period for claims and objections will continue till December 15, while the final rolls will be published on December 22.

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As per the earlier schedule, the draft roll was set to be published on December 4.

To be sure, this is the fifth time the SIR dates have been extended in the national capital.

Also Read | All SIR decisions unanimous, Form 6 not amended: Election Commission to Supreme Court

What the data shows

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Thursday, the election office has received 275,856 Form 6 applications for inclusion of names in the voters’ list since August 31.

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{{^usCountry}} The bulletin showed West district recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications during the claims and objections period at 33,915, followed by North West (27,664), East (26,563), South East (26,535) and North East (26,324). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bulletin showed West district recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications during the claims and objections period at 33,915, followed by North West (27,664), East (26,563), South East (26,535) and North East (26,324). {{/usCountry}}

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New Delhi district recorded the lowest number of applications during the period, at 4,972, followed by Outer North (19,684) and North (20,019).

Official data show 482 Form 6A applications, meant for overseas electors, were recorded during the claims and objections period, bringing the cumulative total to 1,833.

Form 7 applications, seeking deletion of names, stood at 21,603 during the period, while 103,352 Form 8 applications, meant for shifting of address or modification of existing entries, were received.

Also Read | Election Commission extends SIR timelines for Delhi and 5 states

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The election office has urged eligible voters to check their names in the draft electoral roll and, if their names are missing, submit Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents. Applicants who attained or will attain the age of 18 on or before October 1, 2026, are also eligible to apply for inclusion.

Delhi’s election office received 36,305 forms through more than 100,000 polling-station camp-days organised to facilitate voter enrolment and corrections.

The camps, held on seven days, including Sundays, between September 20 and October 25, received 25,255 Form 6 applications for new voter enrolment, 609 Form 7 applications for objections to proposed inclusion or deletion of names, and 10,441 Form 8 applications for shifting of residence, correction of entries and other changes in the electoral roll.

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Also Read | Form 6 row: How an ECI order reached Supreme Court | Timeline

SIR began in Delhi on June 30. At the time, the electoral roll comprised 14.5 million people. The draft roll was released on August 31, removing nearly 4.76 million people, all under the absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate (ASDD) categories.