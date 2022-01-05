Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Over six feared dead in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand’s Pakur
Over six feared dead in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand’s Pakur

Pakur superintendent of police Hrudeep P Janardhanan said the final casualty figures are yet to be ascertained as the rescue operation is still underway.
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 04:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

More than half a dozen people are believed to have died and several others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck carrying LPG cylinders on Wednesday morning, in Pakur district, around 400 km north-east of state capital Ranchi.

Pakur superintendent of police Hrudeep P Janardhanan said the final casualty figures are yet to be ascertained as the rescue operation is still underway.

“The injured stuck inside the bus are being pulled out. We have information from the ground that around 7-8 could have died. But officially we will declare casualty figures only after doctors confirm the numbers,” Janardanan said.

The SP said the injured are being sent to different hospitals as per their injury including the Pakur district hospital.

