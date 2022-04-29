Owaisi breaks down amid speech, says 'they are trying to wipe Muslims out'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday broke down as he was addressing a gathering near Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan. As he was talking about the recent incidents of demolition of Muslim houses and businesses in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, he became emotional and said there are attempts to wipe the Muslims out of the country. "People are calling and telling me about atrocities being done to them, their villages and shops are being demolished. One should not lose hope, there's no need to worry. We'll face it with patience but will never raze a home," Owaisi said.

“Listen, Modi and Amit Shah. We will not bow before you. We are those who bow before Allah. Allah is enough for us,” Owaisi said as he recounted the recent incident of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. Muslims won't leave the ground because they are not afraid of death, Owaisi said. "You all have seen the video from Haryana where an elderly person was caught by a so-called Gau Rakshak by the beard. the people who call themselves," Owaisi added.

"If Allah takes our lives, we will die. If he does not take, we will live," Owaisi said. "We will wait. You have demolished our house, but Allah will not wait," the AIMIM said in an emotional speech. "Whatever happened in Delhi, Khargone-- we will come together and help them. Won't we help them? And if we can't help them, can't we pray for them," he said.

"BJP has brought in a wave of hatred against the Muslims. But you must be patient. You must be strong. You must fight this injustice constitutionally, in the path of law," Owaisi said.

“BJP wants to oppress us so much that we take up weapons. But do you know what our arms weapons are? Our arms through which we will only seek dua,” the AIMIM chief said.

