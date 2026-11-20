Keralam BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal resigned from the party on Thursday, citing her “inability to align” with its ideology.

Padmaja Venugopal crossed over from the Congress to the BJP on March 7, 2024, on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, stating that she was "inspired by the leadership of PM Narendra Modi." (Sourced)

Padmaja, the daughter of late Congress stalwart and four-time former Keralam chief minister K Karunakaran, confirmed that she submitted her resignation to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and national president Nitin Nabin.

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"Early on, I realised that I was not able to align with the party's ideology. But I didn't want to leave in a hurry. I have no complaints about them (BJP leadership)," she told reporters, denying speculation that she was exiting the party because she did not receive any grand positions.

"I did not join the BJP in the hope of any grand positions. I was inducted into the state core committee," she added.

Padmaja crossed over from the Congress to the BJP on March 7, 2024, on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, stating that she was "inspired by the leadership of PM Narendra Modi." In the subsequent polls that year, her brother and senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan lost to BJP's Suresh Gopi from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, dealing a body blow to the grand old party.

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2026 Assembly elections, Padmaja contested on a BJP ticket from the Thrissur constituency but finished third behind Congress' Rajan Pallan and CPI's Alancode Leelakrishnan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2026 Assembly elections, Padmaja contested on a BJP ticket from the Thrissur constituency but finished third behind Congress' Rajan Pallan and CPI's Alancode Leelakrishnan. {{/usCountry}}

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She had earlier lost as the Congress candidate from the same constituency in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections. State Congress president Sunny Joseph said Padmaja was welcome to return to the party.

BJP state general secretary S Suresh said the party has assigned Padmaja responsibilities commensurate with her seniority.

"She was never discriminated against within the party. In her resignation letter, she has not spoken of any disagreements with the party," he said.