The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of being “obsessed with Pakistan” and acting as the neighbouring country’s “fan boy” after he described India as a “side player” in global affairs during an interaction at the University of Chicago in the US on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students and faculty at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, in New York. (AICC/ANI)

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In a series of posts on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress MP of “idolising Pakistan”.

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“Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy… Rahul Gandhi's love for terror state Pakistan made UPA compromise India's sovereignty,” Bhandari said.

He also alleged that Gandhi’s “love for Pakistan” made him overlook India’s diplomatic efforts, particularly its peace initiatives in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan also criticised Gandhi, accusing him of “maliciously attempting to spoil India's international reputation” by portraying the country as a “side player”. He described the Congress leader’s remarks as “condemnable and inexcusable”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan also criticised Gandhi, accusing him of “maliciously attempting to spoil India's international reputation” by portraying the country as a “side player”. He described the Congress leader’s remarks as “condemnable and inexcusable”. {{/usCountry}}

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There was no immediate response from Gandhi or the Congress to the BJP's criticism.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Speaking at the University of Chicago, the Lok Sabha LoP called for a stronger relationship with the US, Russia and China, while criticising the Union government for turning India into a “side player” in global affairs.

“We need to be involved at the global level in these conversations. Frankly India is a side player. I’m pretty shocked that Pakistan is busy negotiating with the Iranians and America. And India is just looking,” he said.

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Gandhi added, “We are historically of a fundamentally different scale than Pakistan. We have relationships with all these countries. We have a relationship with the United States, we have a relationship with Iran, we have a relationship with Russia. So we have sort of stepped back and suddenly decided we are not going to be players on the stage.”

The 56-year-old politician referred to India's earlier role in the Non-Aligned Movement to criticise the government's current foreign policy approach.

“Remember that we were the leaders of The Non-Aligned Movement when we got independence. And the Non-Aligned Movement had a stature on the planet. That voice, which I would like India to have on the global stage, I see missing,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi on Pakistan's support for terrorism

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On Pakistan, Gandhi reiterated that Islamabad's support for terrorism and attacks on Indian citizens remained a major obstacle to dialogue between the two countries.

“There is room but there is a big problem, which is the support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country. And it is impossible for us to accept our innocent people being murdered and having a conversation with Pakistan. The moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin,” Gandhi said in response to a questioner from Pakistan.

With inputs from Shashank Mattoo