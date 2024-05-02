Pak intruder shot dead along IB in J&K
May 02, 2024 12:23 AM IST
The incident took place near Border Outpost Regal. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area for a thorough search operation.
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials said.
The intruder was fired upon by the BSF personnel when he ignored repeated warnings and tried to sneak into this side from across the border around 8.20 pm, they said.
They said the incident took place near Border Outpost Regal and reinforcements have been rushed to the area for a thorough search operation.
