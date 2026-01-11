‘Pakistan Army invites me’: Top Lashkar terrorist Saifullah Kasuri admits link, says India ‘should be scared’: Report

Saifullah Kasuri, one of the top leaders of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has recently acknowledged the group's close knit ties with Pakistan and its military. As per an India Today report, Kasuri, who is the deputy chief of the Hafiz Saeed-led outfit, was also seen bragging about his links to the Pakistani army in a recent video. The LeT leader further alleged that India 'is scared of him', adding that Delhi made a mistake by targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (X/@OsintTV)

As per a report by India Today, Kasuri made the remarks while addressing school children in a function organised at a school in Pakistan. While speaking at the event, the designated global terrorist said that he receives regular invitations for events held by the military.

"The Pakistan Army invites me by sending an invitation... The Pakistan Army invites me to lead funeral prayers for its soldiers," Kasuri allegedly said in the video.

“India made a big mistake in Operation Sindoor by targeting only terrorist hideouts,” Kasuri was heard saying. The LeT leader also stated that it will “not rest on the Kashmir issue”. HT.com could not independently verify the video.

A globally designated terrorist, Kasuri is a close aide of Hafeez Said, the founder of LeT, and reportedly among the masterminds behind the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India carried out military strikes under 'Operation Sindoor'. The tri-services operation carried by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were targeted.

Pakistan also responded to the attack, triggering a four-day military conflict between the two neighbours, ultimately coming to an end on May 10 with a "ceasefire understanding".