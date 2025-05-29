Pahalgam terror attack ‘mastermind’ and Lashkar commander surfaces in Pakistan's Lahore: Report

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and the alleged mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack, Saifullah Kasuri, was recently spotted at an anti-India rally in Pakistan's Lahore, India Today reported. In the videos shared online, the LeT commander is ssen raising anti-India and jihadist slogans in Pakistan's Lahore.(X/@OsintTV)

The LeT commander was spotted at a rally organised by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML). Along with Kasuri, son of LeT founder and UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Talha Saeed, was also spotted at the rally, the report claimed.

Kasuri is believed to have coordinated the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The Indian government has attributed the attack to terrorists from The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the LeT.

In videos surfaced online, the LeT commander can be purportedly seen raising anti-India and jihadist slogans in Lahore.

Kasuri alias Khalid is also heard praising the terrorists eliminated during Operation Sindoor as “martyrs”.

“I was blamed as being the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, now my name is famous in the entire world,” Kasuri was quoted as saying by India Today at the rally in the Punjab province.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Who is Saifullah Kasuri?