'India heard their cries': Shashi Tharoor shares details of Pahalgam attack in Panama

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is currently leading India's all-party delegation on Operation Sindoor, stated that India's response to the Pahalgam attack came after it heard the cries of the victims' families. Speaking in Panama City, the Congress leader shared details of the terror attack and how the terrorists killed the victims in front of their wives and families. All-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrives in Panama(X/@ShashiTharoor)

Shashi Tharoor added that India decided to match the colour of these women's sindoor with the colour of blood from the terrorists.

Addressing the Indian community in Panama, Tharoor said, “Some women cried out to the terrorists, 'Kill, me too,' and they said, 'No, go back, tell what happened to you'. We heard, we heard their cries and India decided that the colour of the sindoor, the vermilion colour on the forehead of our women, will also match the colour of the blood of the killers, the perpetrators, the attackers...”

Tharoor reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message and vision for Operation Sindoor as he addressed the Indian community.

"Our Prime Minister has made it very clear Operation Sindoor was necessary because these terrorists came and wiped the Sindoor off the foreheads of 26 women by depriving them of their husbands and fathers, their married lives."

The delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor arrived in Panama City for a three-day visit after Guyana. The delegation comprises of Members of Parliament - Sarfaraz Ahmed, G M Harish Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Mallikarjun Devda, Milind Deora and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Operation Sindoor - India's response to Pahalgam attack

The Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes against nine terror infrastructures related to outfits such as the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The mission, called Operation Sindoor, was launched in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.