PM Modi blames partition for Pahalgam attack: ‘We should have...’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that terror activities against India would have stopped if the advice of Sardar Patel, the country's first home minister, had been accepted after the country's partition in 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the celebration of 20 years of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story and launch of 'Urban Development Year, 2025', in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.(PTI)

Addressing a rally in Gandhinagar, Modi claimed that Patel's advice on dealing with the Mujahideen fighters who invaded Kashmir to occupy on behalf of Pakistan was allegedly ignored.

“In 1947, Mother India was torn into pieces. The chains should have been cut, but the arms were chopped off. The country was divided into three parts, and the same night, the first terrorist attack took place on the soil of Kashmir. Pakistan captured a part of Mother India with the help of terrorists, in the name of Mujahideen. If these Mujahideen had been killed on that day and Sardar Patel's advice had been accepted, then this series (of terrorist incidents) that has been going on for the last 75 years would not have been seen,” said the prime minister.

Modi on ‘Proxy War’

Modi also said that Pakistan began a “proxy war” against India in the form of cross-border terrorism, after realising that it could not defeat India in an outright war.

“When the need for war with Pakistan arose, India's military power defeated Pakistan all three times. Pakistan understood that it could not defeat India in a war. It started a proxy war against India. They kept attacking wherever they got a chance, and we kept tolerating it,” he added.

Pointing out to “Operation Sindoor,” the prime minister said that India is a “land of the brave” and asserted that terror attacks can no longer be termed as “proxy wars” after May 6.

“This is a land of the brave. Until now, what we used to call a proxy war, after the scenes witnessed post-May 6, we can no longer make the mistake of calling it a proxy war. The reason is that when nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive action. And this time, everything was done in front of the cameras, so that no one back home would ask for proof,” Modi added.