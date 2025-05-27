Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What PM Modi said on India becoming world's fourth-largest economy: 'Matter of pride'

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2025 12:38 PM IST

PM Modi's remark came days after NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam announced that India's economy had reached the $4 trillion mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday confirmed that India has indeed become the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan. His remark came days after NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam announced that India's economy had reached the $4 trillion mark.

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel during an event.(PTI)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel during an event.(PTI)

"On 26th May 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. At that time, India's economy was in the 11th position...Today, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy. It is a matter of pride for all of us that we have now surpassed Japan...I still remember the excitement across the country when we moved from sixth to fifth place, especially among the youth. The reason was that India had overtaken the United Kingdom, the very nation that had ruled over us for 250 years," PM Modi said.

Subrahmanyam said last Saturday that India has overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world. Speaking at a press briefing after the 10th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, Subrahmanyam said India’s economy is now worth $4 trillion, and only the United States, China, and Germany have larger economies.

"We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a $4 trillion economy as I speak," he said.

"If we stick to what is being planned and what is being thought through, in 2.5-3 years, we will be the third largest economy," he added.

This is a developing story.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / What PM Modi said on India becoming world's fourth-largest economy: 'Matter of pride'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On