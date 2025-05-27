What PM Modi said on India becoming world's fourth-largest economy: 'Matter of pride'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday confirmed that India has indeed become the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan. His remark came days after NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam announced that India's economy had reached the $4 trillion mark. Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel during an event.(PTI)

"On 26th May 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. At that time, India's economy was in the 11th position...Today, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy. It is a matter of pride for all of us that we have now surpassed Japan...I still remember the excitement across the country when we moved from sixth to fifth place, especially among the youth. The reason was that India had overtaken the United Kingdom, the very nation that had ruled over us for 250 years," PM Modi said.

Subrahmanyam said last Saturday that India has overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world. Speaking at a press briefing after the 10th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, Subrahmanyam said India’s economy is now worth $4 trillion, and only the United States, China, and Germany have larger economies.

"We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a $4 trillion economy as I speak," he said.

"If we stick to what is being planned and what is being thought through, in 2.5-3 years, we will be the third largest economy," he added.

