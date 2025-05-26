Roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi’: PM Modi’s stark warning to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that to end terrorism in Pakistan, its people must come forward and choose peace, warning that his “bullet” is ready. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of multiple development projects worth around ₹ 24,000 crore, in Dahod on Monday. (ANI)

While addressing a rally in Gujart's Bhuj, PM Modi said, “Pakistan ko atanki bimari se mukt karne ke liye, Pakistan ki awaam ko aage aana hoga. Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi. (To end terrorism in Pakistan, the people of Pakistan need to step forward. Live peacefully and eat your bread, or else my bullet is ready.)

Completing 11 years in office on Monday (May 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s impressive economic progress and sent a pointed message to Pakistan during a rally in Gujarat's Bhuj.

He added that India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and urged Pakistan’s people to reflect on their country’s standing.

“While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world. I want to ask the people of Pakistan, what have you achieved? Today, India is the fourth-largest economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism have destroyed your future,” said Modi.

PM Modi also inaugurated projects worth over ₹50,000 crore. He also addressed security concerns, reflecting on Pakistan’s response or lack thereof following the Pahalgam attack.

‘Terrorism is their bread and butter’: PM Modi on Pakistan

“After the Pahalgam attack, I waited for 15 days hoping Pakistan would take action against terrorism, but it seems terror is their bread and butter,” he said, adding, “Operation Sindoor is a mission to save humanity and end terrorism.”

He further recalled recent military action, saying, “On the night of May 9, when Pakistan tried to target civilians, our military retaliated with double the force and destroyed their air bases.”

Earlier during the roadshow, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s family, one of the two women military officers who briefed on India’s cross-border strikes against terror infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Vadodara, Gujarat.