‘Daughter, sister of the nation now’: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family at PM Modi's Vadodara roadshow

The family of Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi were among the many that attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat. Colonel Qureshi is one of the two female military officers who led the briefings of India's cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family attend PM Modi's Vadodara roadshow(ANI)

Taj Mohammad and Halima Qureshi, Colonel Qureshi's parents, were among the crowd at the Vadodara roadshow. Speaking to news agency PTI, Mohammed praised his daughter, Colonel Qureshi and stated that she has now been elevated into the "daughter of the nation."

"It felt great (roadshow of PM Modi). We are proud that PM Modi met us. Sofiya Qureshi is the daughter of the country, she only did her duty,' he said.

Furthermore, her mother, Halima Qureshi praised Operation Sindoor for taking "revenge of our sisters' sindoor"

Shyna Sunsara, Colonel Qureshi's twin sister was also at the roadshow. ". When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country's sister as well," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Who is Sofiya Qureshi?

Hailing from Gujarat, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi has many laurels to her name. In 2016, she created history by becoming the first and only woman officer to lead the Indian army training contingent at the ASEAN Plus multinational regional training exercise.

The third-generation Army officer currently commands an elite unit in the Corps of Signals. Colonel Qureshi became a household name in India due to her presence at the media briefing for Operation Sindoor, alongside IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

Operation Sindoor was a tri-service military strike, targeting nine terror camps across 21 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.