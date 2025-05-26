Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s family joins Modi’s roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara

ByMaulik Pathak
May 26, 2025 11:21 AM IST

Colonel Qureshi’s parents, Taj Mohammad and Halima Qureshi, welcomed Modi as people lined the streets for the road show that started at Vadodara’s Harni Airport and featured cultural performances

The family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women military officers who held briefings on India’s cross-border strikes on terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor, joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday.

Colonel Qureshi’s parents, Halima Qureshi and Taj Mohammad. (PTI)
Colonel Qureshi’s parents, Halima Qureshi and Taj Mohammad. (PTI)

Colonel Qureshi’s parents, Taj Mohammad and Halima Qureshi, welcomed Modi as people lined the streets for the road show that started at Vadodara’s Harni Airport and featured cultural performances.

Over 50,000 people were expected to gather for another roadshow of Modi in Ahmedabad later on Monday, the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth over 82,950 in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar during his first visit to his home state after Operation Sindoor. Hoardings have been put across Ahmedabad, celebrating the armed forces’ successes in the operation.

Officials said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 33 development projects worth 53,414 crore in Bhuj, which was among the places Pakistan targeted with drones in retaliation for the cross-border strikes. These projects encompass the Kandla Port infrastructure, solar energy, power transmission, and road and building development.

In Dahod’s Kharod, Modi will launch railway, water supply, roads, buildings, urban development, and housing projects worth over 24,000 crore. He will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing Shop built at a cost of 21,405 crore and the first 9000 HP locomotive engine.

Modi will inaugurate railway works worth 2,287 crore, including the doubling of Anand–Godhra, Mehsana–Palanpur, and Rajkot–Hadmatiya railway lines, electrification of the 107 km Sabarmati–Botad line, and gauge conversion of the Kalol–Kadi–Katosan line.

On Tuesday, Modi will inaugurate the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gandhinagar and over 22,000 housing units constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the cost of 1,006 crore. He will lay the foundation stones, including for a new 1800-bed inpatient with an outpatient department in Ahmedabad, including a 500-bed infectious disease unit.

Modi will distribute cheques worth 2,731 crore to 17 municipal corporations and 569 crore to 149 municipalities under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for infrastructure projects.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s family joins Modi’s roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On